Phyllis V. Johnson, 76, of Ashville, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at Logan Elm Health Care, Circleville.
She was born on Feb. 22, 1944 in Circleville, to the late Emerson and Hazel (Ball) Johnson.
Phyllis had worked for many years at GE in Circleville, and later retired from Walmart in Canal Winchester. She was an active member of Ashville Church of Christ in Christian Union, especially children’s church. An angel on earth and now with her Lord in Heaven she has her wings.
Preceded by her parents; bother, Marvin; sister, Ruth Langley; sisters-in-law Mary Johnson and Linda Johnson.
Survived by brothers, Robert A. (Martha) Johnson of Circleville, and Donald E. Johnson of Lancaster; sister, Wilda J. McGraw of Chillicothe; like sisters, Joan Glasspoole of Columbus, and Becky Snyder of Ashville; numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. at the Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St., Ashville.
Funeral service 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Ashville CCCU, 420 Long St., Ashville, with Pastor Don Blankenship officiating.
Interment will follow at Forest Cemetery, Circleville.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorials be made to the church for children’s ministry.
