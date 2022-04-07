Pollie Lochbaum

Chillicothe - Pollie F. Lochbaum, 82, of Chillicothe, Ohio, went to her heavenly home surrounded by her loving family on April 3, 2022.
Born Oct. 2, 1939 in Louisa, Kentucky, the daughter of Okie and Esther Skaggs.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, William D. Buskirk, of 33 years, and Clyde H. Lochbaum, of 16 years; sisters, Shelby Jean Gumm and Virginia Larie; and grandson, William D. Buskirk III.
Pollie is survived by her daughters, Gina (Randy) Arledge, Vicki (Mike) Untied; son, William D. Buskirk II; grandchildren, Heather (Rick) Miller, Heath (Jo) Tatman, Hope (Seth) Ebert, Mystry Buskirk, and Kolton Demint; great-grandchildren, Bryce, Skyelynn, Lily, Ainzleigh, Vyolet, Fischer, and Tatum; sister, Betty Logsdon; several cousins, nieces and nephews; and her cat, Scout.
Pollie was a member of the Circleville First Church of Christ in Christian Union and the Chillicothe Jefferson Avenue Christian Union. While at Circleville First Church, Pollie was a Sunday School teacher of 4-year-olds for 35 years and was also a member of the LMC (Ladies Missionary Committee), and a member of the church choir.
Pollie was a homemaker, a stay-at-home mom and a seamstress that had such a passion for sewing. With her passion, she created clothing for her family, including wedding dresses and quilts. Although she loved to sew, her joy and love for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren surpassed anything else in her life.
When she ventured outside the home to work, she did alterations, worked at the Williamsport Dairy Shed, delivered for Meals on Wheels, and delivered flowers for Wagner's Flowers.
Special thanks from the family to Circleville Post Acute for her outstanding personal care.
Family and friends viewing hours at the Wellman's Funeral Home, Circleville are Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 10 a.m to 12 p.m.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 12 p.m. with Rev. Sue Bingman officiating.
Burial will follow in Springlawn Cemetery.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Pollie Lochbaum