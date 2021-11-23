Amanda - R. Stephen Rittinger passed away on Nov. 20, 2021, at home surrounded by family.
Steve was born on Sept. 24, 1947, the son of Wheeler and Normagene (Wright) Rittinger, both of whom preceded him in death.
Steve is survived by the love of his life, Sonnie (VanFossen) Rittinger; a daughter, Laura (Dennis) Corcoran; a son, Sean (Rachel) Rittinger; seven grandchildren, Andrew, Cassidy, Deloris, and Carmen Corcoran, and Christian, Grant, and Sylvie Rittinger; his brother, Mike (Connie) Rittinger; two brother-in-laws, Mike (Sue) VanFossen and Rick (Recisa) VanFossen; and several special aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Steve was a lifelong farmer who loved his work and the agriculture community.
He graduated from Logan Elm High School in 1965 and immediately began his career in agriculture. He farmed with his dad and brother for many years, and more recently, his son joined him in the family business.
Steve enlisted in the Army National Guard in 1966 and served his country proudly for seven years.
An avid tractor and truck enthusiast, Steve spent many years pulling tractors and later restoring trucks and antique farmalls. He enjoyed attending truck and tractor shows with his friends, as well as Sunday morning "coffee."
Steve loved his family and enjoyed family picnics, holidays and Sunday dinners. He enjoyed traveling cross country with his wife and kids, especially when he could drive and enjoy looking at farmland.
He did not like the beach, so it took a full family vacation to get him to stay more than one night, even though he did manage to sneak away to visit the Richard Petty garage.
His grandkids will always remember him as a jolly, fun-loving grandpa who loved red tractors, Nascar and RFDTV, expected you to keep your vehicles spotless, and reminded you to always use your common sense.
Calling hours will be 2-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 23, and the funeral will be Wednesday, Nov. 24, at 10 a.m. at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home, 151 East Main Street, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
Burial will follow in the Amanda Township Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff of FAIRHOPE Hospice and Palliative Care in Lancaster for their help and support at the end of Steve's life.
Memorial contributions can be made to FAIRHOPE Hospice and Palliative Care and the Amanda Township Fire Department.
Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a favorite memory or extend condolences.
R. Stephen Rittinger