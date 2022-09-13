Circleville — Raliegh T. Adams, age 92, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of over 70 years, Loraine V. Adams, son, David Adams, his parents Raleigh and Maye Adams, siblings, Kyle Hall, Georgia “Jan” Burchett, Darwin “Bee” Adams, Wilodyne “Doll” Bliton, Thelma Carter, George Adams, Lucy Waugh, Dessie Hall, Norabell Thompson and Violet “Bun” Carter. He is survived by his sons, Dan Adams, Don (Debbie) Adams, Charles (Linda) Adams, grandchildren, Chad Adams, Josh Adams, Brad Adams, Angel Tedrow, April siders, Donald Raleigh Adams, David Adams, Mary Adams, Charles Adams, 24 great grandchildren, brother, Matt “Buck” Adams, his furry companion Princess and a host of nieces, nephews, and dear friends. He retired after 45 years of service from Buckeye Steel. Raliegh was a hardworking man who never liked to sit still. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 from 12-1pm at Defenbaugh Wise Schoedinger 151 E. Main St. A graveside service will be held at 2 pm on Wednesday at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens 2308 Elder Rd. Canal Winchester, OH with Pastor Phil DeMint officiating. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to sign his online guest book. Raliegh Adams
