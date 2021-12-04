Ralph Badgley

Circleville - Ralph Gene Badgley, 67, of Circleville, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.
He passed peacefully at home, surrounded by family and prayer.
He was born May 23, 1954 in Columbus, the son of the late Guy and Maxine (Tucker) Badgley.
He was also preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife, Nancy Badgley; and infant brother, Richard Badgley.
Ralph is survived by his son, Benjamin (Tisha) Badgley; grandsons, Nolan Badgley (Spencer Nelson), Cory Cline (Brianna Detty); siblings, David (Vicki) Badgley, of Hilliard, Mike Badgley, of Pfafftown, North Carolina, Pam (Norman) Barcus, of Hilliard, and Sherri (Joe) Hoover, of Hilliard.
Ralph had a special bond with Ayden and Aurora Montgomery, whom he loved dearly.
Ralph was a graduate of Hilliard High School and retired from Simpson Strong Tie. He was a long-time member of First Church of Christ and Christian Union in Circleville and for the past several years he attended New Beginnings Church in Ashville.
Ralph was diagnosed with ALS in June of 2018. He resided with his son and daughter-in-law for the past three and a half years and many wonderful memories were made.
Ralph was the most genuine, kind hearted and loving person that anyone could ever have the blessing of meeting. His family and friends meant the world to him.
He loved cooking, walking his grand-dog (Henry), watching Jeopardy with his son, eating his sweets, The Ohio State Buckeyes, and having fellowship with all of his loved ones. Ralph put every single person before himself. He was a hard worker and most importantly, he was a man of God.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Nancy Alkire, his ALS Team from OhioHealth ALS Clinic and to Cathy Ackerman and Doris Johnson for their loving care.
Funeral services will be held at Wellman Funeral Home on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 at 1 p.m. with Pastor Dave Bowens officiating.
Burial will follow in Forest Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.