Ashville - Ralph Leroy Becker, age of 82, of Ashville, passed away peacefully at Brown Memorial surrounded by his family.
He was born April 13, 1938 in Columbus, Ohio. He was the son of the late Henry Becker and Ann (MKitrick) Becker.
Ralph was a USMC Veteran.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis (Brown) Becker; and a son, Ralph Edward Becker.
He is survived by his son, Donald (Paula) Becker, of Rome, Ohio; seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren, sister, Mary Ann Becker; and brother, Harry Becker.
He is also survived by his loving niece, Stacy (Eric) Byers; and their children, Darren, Carson and Kinzley.
He will be missed by all that knew him.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Reber Hill Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11.
COVID-19 restrictions will apply.
The family would like to thank Fair Hope Hospice for their care.
Ralph Becker