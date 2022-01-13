Circleville - Ralph Burns, 85, of Circleville, joined his beloved wife, Bethel, on Jan. 9, 2022.
In addition to his late wife, Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, George and Hazel Burns, of Ashville; brothers, Charles "Chuck" Burns, George "Barney" Burns; and sisters, Jean Goodchild and Nancy Huffer.
Ralph is survived by his children, Annette (Chris) Wyatt, Ralph Alan (Annette) Burns and Janet (Rocco) Siriano; three grandchildren, Sasha and Sabrina Siriano and Chelsea (Sean) Bergin; four great-grandchildren, Joey Thurston, Stormie Moore, Benson and Ava Davis.
Ralph was a graduate of Ashville High School. Ralph was employed at Goodchild Construction Company of Circleville as supervisor and master mechanic and later employed as power systems division manager at Holt Caterpillar of Columbus.
Ralph is also survived by brother-in-law, Jimmy (Kaye) Blanton; sister-in-laws, Linda Burns, Jo (Wayne) Rausch, Lor (Dan) Sloan, Wonnie (Bill) Hoover and Carol Greene; cousin, Chuck (Jean) White; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service begins promptly at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 at Wellman's Funeral Home 1455 North Court Street, Circleville; with Pastor Deana Dupler officiating.
Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan.13 and again on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.