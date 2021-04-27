Chillicothe - Ralph Denny, 74, of Chillicothe, passed away on April 11, 2021.
He was born on May 13, 1946 in Columbus to Clifford R. and Hazel N. (Moody) Denny.
He was a retired Vietnam Marine veteran. Ralph was a lifetime member of American Legion, AVETS and VFW.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Darley Denny and Vinessia Herrman.
Ralph is survived by his children, Kathryn (Mike) Schwalbach, Brooke (Richard) Williams and Danielle Taylor; grandchildren, Tyler, Kobey, Justin, Keanu, Kylee, Kaitlyn and Aaron; three great-grandchildren; sister, Sheila (Denny) Reed; and two nieces and one nephew.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Maple Hill Cemetery, Stoutsville.
COVID-19 restrictions will apply.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Ralph Denny