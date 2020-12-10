Ralph Junior Mosley, 81, of Circleville, died Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Circleville Acute Post Center. Ralph was born April 28, 1939 in Portsmouth to the late Ralph Mosley and Ethel (Wear) Mosley.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Janet Mosley, and two brothers; Russell Mosley, and Daniel K. Mosley.
For many years, before his retirement, Ralph was employed by Scioto County Jobs and Family Services, he served in the United States Air Force, and was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Portsmouth and Circleville.
Ralph is survived by his wife, Bonnie (Waughtel) Mosley, two sons; Daron A. Mosley (Kimberly) of Ashville, OH., Jared A. Mosley of London, OH., a brother, George Mosley, of Portsmouth, along with several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth with Keith Monroe officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Franklin Furnace.
In following State and local mandates, all persons will be required to wear face masks while in the funeral home and follow social distancing guidelines.