Ralph W Topping

Ralph William Topping entered the Gates of Heaven on June 14, 2022
at Elan Manatee Assisted Living Facility in Bradenton, Florida.
Ralph was born on 5/5/27 in Gallia County, Springfield Township, Ohio. He was the son of Carl and Erma Topping. He was a 1945 graduate of Clarksburg High School in Clarksburg, Ohio. He is a veteran of the United States Navy. He retired after 37 years, working for the Ohio Bell Telephone Company.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Wanda L. Topping, two daughters, Ann Topping and Mindy McKinnis, a son-in-law, Greg McKinnis and three grandchildren, Mark and Ally Saluta, Madison McKinnis and a great-grandchild, Ethan Saluta. He is survived by his sister, Jean Pickel, two nieces, Sharon Varney and Teresa Hankins, grand nieces, Kathryn Varney and Kristine Schlosser, and a great-grand niece, Helena Schlosser.
Ralph was a loving husband, father and devoted Christian. He was a man of integrity who will be greatly missed by all.
On Saturday, June 25, 2022, a Memorial service has been scheduled at Wilder Funeral Home, 4890 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa Springs, Fl. Visitation is at 10:00 AM and the funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM with burial immediately afterwards at Fountains Memorial Park, 5635 W. Green Acres St., Homosassa, Fl.
The family wishes to thank Elan Manatee Assisted Living Facility in Bradenton, Florida for providing exemplary care for him these past two years.
