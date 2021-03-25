Circleville - Ralph (Ed) Withers departed Earth on March 22, 2021 after being surrounded and covered in love by his family and friends.
Born March 12, 1943 to the late Ralph A. and Mary Alice (Woods) Withers.
Proceeded in death by his loving wife, Linda R Withers. Also, brother, Forrest "Sonny" Withers; sister, Deanna R. Withers; and infant siblings.
He is survived by brother. Rick Withers. of Circleville; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Ed was a loving father to Mary Jo (David) McCain, Jim (Dawn) Withers and Susan (Wayne) Dwyer and adored by his grandchildren, Dava, Cameron, Adam, Allyson, Hannah, Jarred, Bryon, Lize, Zach and Cheyenne.
Ed was also a great-grandfather to Lilly, Kady and Carson.
Ed retired from Basic Construction Materials after 30+ years and was a member of the I.O.O.F Columbia Lodge #32 Circleville, Ohio. He proudly served as a past Nobel Grand and treasurer. He enjoyed a great variety of hobbies including fishing, car shows and bluegrass music. He never met a stranger and was loved by all. When asked how he was doing, he always replied with a smile and a laugh, "Fat, sassy and going bald."
A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, March 27 from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. at Circleville First Church, Fellowship Hall (436 East Ohio Street, Circleville, Ohio).
Service at 2 p.m.
All family and friends are welcome. Ralph Withers