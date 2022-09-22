Chillicothe - Randolph W. Cunningham, 67, of Chillicothe passed at 2:35 p.m. Friday, September 16, 2022 as the result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.
He was born January 25, 1955, in Tucson, AZ, to Richard and Judith Muntz Cunningham. On December 28, 1974, he married the former Lori Kenney who survives.
Also surviving are his mother, Judith Cunningham, who passed the following day. His daughters, Nadine Cunningham, of Chillicothe and Kasey Cunningham, of Bainbridge; grandchildren, Breanna (Tyler) Fritizius, of Alabama, Kylie Bloomfield, of Florida, Bryce Cunningham, of Chillicothe, Colten Casebolt, of Chillicothe, and Jace McNish, of Bainbridge; siblings, Cynthia Ford, of Greenfield, Tina (Denver) Fore, of Chillicothe, Holly Franko, of New Albany, Terence (Amy Spindler) Cunningham, of Chillicothe, and Tamera (Darren) Price, of Chillicothe; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; as well as many special friends. He was predeceased by his dad, Richard Cunningham and very special friend and neighbor, Forest “Bill” Magill.
Randy was a 1974 graduate of Chillicothe High School and was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps having served during the Vietnam War era. He worked many years for RCA and Hanson (Basic-The Wells Group). He was dearly named “Yo” by his friends at RCA. Randy loved spending time with and teaching his children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, fishing, telling stories and watching his grandchildren participate in sporting events. Randy was a member of the NRA and American Legion Post 62.
A celebration of his life will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date where Military Rites will be conducted at that time. Family and friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 23, 2022.