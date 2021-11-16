Williamsport - Randy Burris, 49, of Williamsport, passed away Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 at Riverside Hospital, Columbus.
He was born on April 3, 1972 in Circleville to the late Roger Burris and Phyllis (Mumaw) Burris, who survives.
Randy had attended Circleville High School, and worked for a number of years at Ashville Grain. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Besides his father, he was preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law, Burt and Rhonda Burris.
Survived by his wife of 30 years, Kelly Jean (Clifton) Burris; daughters, Chelsie Burris (Rob) and Savannah Burris (Chris); grandson, his little buddy, Bentley "Bentman;" mother, Phyllis; brothers, Roger (Soni) Burris, Ray (Corrine) Burris, and Butch (Trish) Burris; sisters, Jean (Mike) Reeser, Rachel (Chuck) Smith, Robin (Randy) Gilmore, and Becky (Kenny) Dellenbach; special friend, like a son, Chris Reinhart (Kathryn); many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; father-in-law, Jerry Clifton (Kay); mother-in-law, Lois Clifton; brother-in-law, Buck (Karen) Clifton.
A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 at 7 p.m. at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street, Ashville, Ohio 43103 with Pastor Owen Stotts officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until the time of service.
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com.
