Randy Jenkins, 58, of Circleville, passed away on Sept. 2, 2019.
He was born on Nov. 27, 1960 in Circleville, to Melvin and Nancy (Conkle) Jenkins.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Randy is survived by his children, Christina, Joseph (Andrea) and Kelsey Jenkins and Levi Marshall; grandchildren, Carson, Joseph Jr. and Crosley; brothers, Roger Jenkins and Fred (Lynn) Payne; and by sisters, Cheryl Ferguson, Diane Jenkins and Teresa Olsen.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. in Forest Cemetery.
Friends may call at the Wellman Funeral Home on Friday from noon until 12:30.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the funeral home in Randy’s name.
