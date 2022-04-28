Ashville - Randy Joe Moore, 56, of Ashville, Ohio passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022 at Riverside Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.
Joe was born on Nov. 8, 1965 in Columbus, OH. Joe was a 1984 graduate of Berne Union and was also a graduate of Bowling Green State University. He taught at Teays Valley for 32 years having recently retired from South Bloomfield Elementary. He loved spending time with his family, was a member of Ashville Community Men's Club, had previously coached football and baseball, enjoyed fishing, loved his dog Chunk and was an avid Ohio State, Cincinnati Reds and Miami Dolphins fan.
Joe is preceded in death by his mother Mildred S. (Evans) Moore.
Joe is survived by loving wife of 30 years Barbara Jean (Seyfang) Moore; daughter Hannah Moore (fiancé Tyler Toles); son Walker Moore; father Jim Moore of Lancaster; brother James Moore; sister Tammy (Rick) Campbell; nieces Melia (Josh) Burkhart, Megan (Danny) Downour-Wheeler and Abby Moore; great nieces Valen and Vada; great nephew Cohen.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 29 and 10 to 11 a.m. prior to Funeral Service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 30 at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville 43103. The family requests you wear fan gear; Teays Valley Vikings, Ohio State Buckeyes, Cincinnati Reds or Miami Dolphins. Interment will follow at Wesley Chapel Cemetery, Bloom Twp. Fairfield County.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: South Bloomfield PTO, 194 Dowler Dr. South Bloomfield, Ohio, 43103.
Randy Joe Moore