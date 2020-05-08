Randy Lee Azbell, of Circleville, age 66, lost his battle with cancer at OSU James on May 7, 2020.

Randy was a retired truck driver who was always looking for his next dream car.

He was preceded in death by parents, Annabell and Wayne Azbell; brother, William Payne; and many aunts and uncles.

He is survived by his brother, Rodney Azbell; sister and brother-in-law, Robin and Gary Jorgenson; and by several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Green Summit Cemetery.

Wellman Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Randy Azbell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments