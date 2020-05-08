Randy Lee Azbell, of Circleville, age 66, lost his battle with cancer at OSU James on May 7, 2020.
Randy was a retired truck driver who was always looking for his next dream car.
He was preceded in death by parents, Annabell and Wayne Azbell; brother, William Payne; and many aunts and uncles.
He is survived by his brother, Rodney Azbell; sister and brother-in-law, Robin and Gary Jorgenson; and by several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Green Summit Cemetery.
Wellman Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.