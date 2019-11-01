Raymond A. Davis

Raymond “Ray” A. Davis, 54, of Washington Courthouse, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 at Mount Carmel Hospital, Grove City.
He was born on Oct. 26, 1965 to Charles W. and Norma J. (Huffer) Davis in Circleville, Ohio.
He was a 1984 graduate of Logan Elm and worked in sales for 16 years at NAPA Auto Parts. Ray was a 32nd Degree member of Masonic Lodge, a member of Heber Chapter of Eastern Star and loved anything to do with trains.
Ray is preceded in death by father, Charles W. Davis (Oct. 18, 2019); grandparents, Bernard A. and Ida (Noble) Davis; and sister, Connie Pritchard.
Ray is survived daughter, Izetta N. Davis of Columbus; mother, Norma J. Davis; brothers, John Davis, Michael (Lani) Davis, and Charles (Misti) Davis; sister, Ida (John) Kennedy; special friend, Danielle; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7 at Outreach Ministries, 6701 state Route 56 East Circleville, Ohio 43113 with Dr. Doyne Wiggins officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hocking Valley Scenic Railway, P.O. Box 427, Nelsonville, Ohio 45764, or Virginia Museum of Transportation, 303 Norfolk Avenue Southwest, Roanoke, Virginia 24016.
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com.