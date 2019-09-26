Raymond E. Dixon, age 57, passed away on Sept. 23, 2019.
He was born March 24, 1962 to his parents, Virgil Dixon and Clara Mets in Circleville, Ohio.
Raymond was a warm and caring man who would give the shirt off his back to anyone who needed it. Raymond was well known and loved in the community, and loved his family and friends in return. He will be missed dearly by all who knew him.
Raymond is preceded in death by his parents.
Left to mourn his passing are his siblings, Belva Rucker, Glenda Denner, Wayne (Erin) Dixon, Donald (Kathy Congrove), and Debra Russell; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A community memorial service in memory of Raymond will be held on Sunday, Sept. 29 at Community Methodist Church, located at 120 North Pickaway Street, at 6:30 p.m. with a meal being served at 6. Pastor Tad Grover will be officiating.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pickaway County Board Developmental Disabilities, 200 East High Street Circleville, an organization that Raymond loved dearly.
