Circleville - Raymond Giffin, 69, of Circleville, passed away on Sept. 27, 2021.
He was born on March 4, 1952 in Circleville to Marion and Francis (Koon) Giffin.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by several siblings.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was close to friend Butch Burris.
Raymond is survived by his wife, Darleena (Mills) Giffin; children, Marion (Kathy) Giffin, Raymond (Natalie) Giffin Jr., Connie Secor; stepchildren, Erica and Rachel Doty and Anita (Charles) Carey; several grand and great-grandchildren; and by siblings, Donald Giffin, Phyllis Dumm, Stella Colburn and Kay Snodgrass.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.
Visitation will be held on Monday from 12-2 p.m.
Raymond Giffin