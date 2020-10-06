Raymond Marcus Meuller, 78, of Circleville, died peacefully in his home with his loving family by his side Oct. 6, 2020.
He was born on June 2, 1942 in Columbus, the son of Ray and Alta (Ball) Meuller. Raymond retired from GE in 1999 after nearly 40 years of service. He enjoyed spending time with his family and wintering in Florida.
Raymond was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Goldie (McNichols); children, Patti (Brent) Good of Ashville, Mark (Melody) of Botkins, Mike (Karen) of Chester Virginia; sister, Nona (Pastor Jerry) Grover of Lancaster; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Friends may visit Wellman Funeral Home Laurelville from 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 10, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. in Green Summit Cemetery in Adelphi. COVID-19 restrictions will apply. Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.