Circleville - Rebecca "Jean" Writsel, of Circleville passed away on April 20, 2022.
She was born Sept. 20, 1926 to Hayes and Katherine Straley Smith. She grew up in the Mt. Sterling area and graduated from Monroe High School in Five Points. She worked at Orient State Institute where she became a licensed practical nurse. Upon her retirement, she worked as a seamstress for many years at Porter's Dry Cleaning.
Jean was the last of 11 siblings who preceded her in death along with her parents, and her husband, Milo, who passed in 1974.
Jean is survived by her two daughters Lynda (Robert) Fontana and Laura (James) Rocklin, both of Circleville; grandchildren: Matthew (Nancy) Conrad, Mark (Susan) Conrad, Steve Barthelmas, Holly (Jim) Smith, and Scott Barthelmas; nine great grandchildren: Isaac (Alexis) Conrad, Bethany Conrad, Alyssa Conrad, Ethan Conrad, Payton Conrad, Cash Conrad, Ace Conrad, Aiden Barthelmas, and Landon Barthelmas; sister-in-law Jackie Writsel; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family.
Interment will be in Pleasant Cemtery, Era Road, Mt. Sterling, Ohio. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 9, 2022 at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral and Cremation Service, 151 E. Main Street, Circleville followed by remembrance fellowship at St. Philip's Episcopal Church, 129 W. Mound Street, Circleville.
In lieu of flowers please make contributions to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org/donate. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to leave memories and condolences for Jean's family. Rebecca "Jean" Writsel