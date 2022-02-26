Rebecca Kirk

Ashville - Rebecca M. Kirk, 52, of Ashville, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 at Ohio Health Berger in Circleville.
Becky was born on Oct. 7, 1969 in Circleville, Ohio to the late Donna (Lemaster) Brady and Gary Brady, who survives.
She attended Teays Valley High School and Eastland Vocational, as well as Hondros College for Real Estate.
Becky was in real estate and worked in the title industry.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her grandparents; and her grandma, Doris Lemaster, who she shared a special bond with; stepmother, Cindy Brady; aunt, Mary Jane Lemaster; nephews, Zack and Derek; and cousin, Shane.
Becky is survived by her husband of 36 years, James Kirk Sr.; children, James (Courtney) Kirk Jr., Lindsay Kirk, and Travis Kirk; grandchildren, Avacyn and Lorelei Kirk; siblings, Tonya Nickle, Jay Nickle, Karen Beavers, Debra (Kevin) Darst, Marie (Lacey) Powell; special nieces and nephews, Caylen, Dustin, Cullen, Simon, Sawyer, Tristen, Matthew, Jeremy, Joey, and Clover; special sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Tammy and Joe Kirk; as well as aunts, uncles, other nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
The family will receive friends on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022 from 4 until 7 p.m. with funeral service at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 1 with Pastor Richard Smith and Brother Robert Welsh officiating at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street, Ashville, Ohio 43103.
Interment will follow at Harrison Township Cemetery.
After the service, the family will have a gathering at First English Lutheran Church, 94 Long Street, Ashville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ashville Food Pantry, 94 Long Street, Ashville, Ohio 43103.
