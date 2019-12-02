Rebecca S. Amerine, 72, of Circleville, died Dec. 1, 2019 at Berger Hospital.
She was born on Nov. 1, 1947 in Columbus, the daughter of Thomas and Julia (Bryant) Lutz.
She was preceded in death by her father; brother, John Lutz; and sister, Jay Hunt.
She is survived by her mother; husband, Douglas Amerine; sons, Bill Heeter and Wyatt Fuller; grandchildren, Alex and Sydney; brothers, Tucker, Michael, and Herbie Lutz; and sisters, Connie Davis, Dot Mogan and Kay Poole.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville, with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating.
Burial will be in Forest Cemetery.
Friends may call from 10:30 a.m. until time of service.
Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.