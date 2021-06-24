Circleville - Regina "Jeannie" (Starkey) Vanover, lifelong resident of Circleville, Ohio, passed away on June 18, 2021.
Jeannie was born Dec. 16, 1956, in Circleville, Ohio to her parents, Robert G. and Eloise (Imler) Starkey as the youngest of nine children.
Jeannie is preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Beverly Parker and Robert Starkey Jr.; and husbands, Jim Fortner and Chester "Butch" Vanover.
Jeannie is survived by her son, Tim Amann; granddaughter, Chelsea Amann; siblings, Melvin "Lou" Starkey, Jerry (Rosemary) Starkey, Sondra Starkey, Pam (Glen "Steve") Jones, Rodney Starkey and Gregory (Jeanene) Starkey; and brother-in-law, Robert "Buddy" Parker.
Jeannie was a loving sister and friend. She enjoyed traveling, eating out and spending time with friends and family. She will be greatly missed by those who knew her.
Family will receive visitors on Friday, June 25, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral and Cremation Service, 151 East Main Street, Circleville, Ohio.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m., followed by burial at Floral Hills Memory Gardens, 17554 Little Walnut Road, Circleville.
Please visit www.schoedinger.com to leave memories and condolences for Jeannie's family.
Regina Vanover