Rev. Del Dodrill passed away on the morning of June 1, 2020 after a long battle with cancer and diabetes.
He was an ambassador for Jesus Christ over nearly his entire life as a son, husband, father, grandfather, teacher, coach, friend and United Methodist Minister. He touched many lives and will be greatly missed.
Del was born on Nov. 3, 1944, in Westerville, Ohio, to wonderful Christian parents, Donald Everett and Dorcas Orlena (Hash) Dodrill.
He was raised on a dairy farm in a rambunctious family with five other siblings. They were no strangers to hard work, but there was an ornery side to Del and his siblings that blossomed during those days. Del graduated from Miffin High School in Columbus in 1962. Del studied at Asbury College and then graduated from Otterbein University with a B.S. in education in 1970. He went on to receive a M.S. in education at the College of Mt. Saint Joseph in Cincinnati, Ohio, in May of 1987. In August of 1997, he graduated from the North Central Jurisdictional Course of Study School held at Garrett Evangelical United Methodist Seminary in Evanston, Illinois.
He was ordained in June of 1997 at the West Ohio Conference of the United Methodist Church as a deacon. Del married the love of his life, Phyllis June Ogilvie, on March 26, 1964. They shared a wonderful life together and both tremendously enjoyed working in education and ministry. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2014 at an open house where they also renewed their vows of marriage.
Del taught science at the junior high and middle school of Teays Valley Local School in Ashville, Ohio for 30 years. He loved working with young people, both teaching and coaching football, basketball, volleyball and track. He retired from teaching, at the same time as Phyllis, in 1998. Del also enjoyed summer and part-time employment as a professor at the Ohio Christian University in Circleville for 12 years and as a park ranger for the Columbus Metro Park System for two summers.
Del began serving in the ministry as a part-time minister in the United Methodist Church from 1983-1998. He served as a full-time minister from 1998-2008. He pastored the Dresbach, Salem, Scioto Chapel and Albany United Methodist Churches in areas of Circleville and Athens, Ohio. Since his retirement from full time ministry in 2008, he pastored at the First Christian Church and the First Church of God, both in Athens.
Del always enjoyed being outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He spent many vacations at the family farm near Vinton, Ohio. He enjoyed having a robust garden and well tended yard. During retirement, he and Phyllis shared many exciting travels as well.
Del was a fantastic father and grandfather. He always had time for children. He loved attending ballgames and celebrating the accomplishments of his grandchildren. But mostly, he loved simply spending time with them playing whatever they desired and passing on his treasured ornery streak.
Del had wonderful private caregivers for several of his last years who were no doubt angels. He also received excellent, conscientious care from his local doctors and nurses, who often commented on his ornery sense of humor. In his last days, hospice care was very much appreciated.
Del was preceded in death by his parents and brother, John Dodrill Sr.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Ogilvie Dodrill, of Athens, and their son, Dr. Craig (Lisa) Dodrill, of Athens; grandsons, Wesley Garrett Dodrill and Wyatt Ogilvie Dodrill; granddaughter, Wynne Elizabeth Dodrill; brother, Rev. Denver (Marilyn) Dodrill, of Albany; and sisters, Ethel Armstrong and Esther Huddle, of Westerville, Ohio, and Etta Hammons, of Gahanna, Ohio; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.
Given the COVID-19 crisis, a unique drive-through outdoor viewing will be held in the parking lot of Christ Community Wesleyan Church at 6275 Kenney Memorial Lane in Albany, Ohio, 45710, on Wednesday June 3, 2020, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.
We ask that attendees please stay in your vehicles and respect social distancing recommendations.
A small private funeral is also planned.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Del’s memory may be sent to Athens Ohio Health Hospice at 444 West Union Street, Suite C in Athens, Ohio 45701, or to Richland United Methodist Church at 60 Pomeroy Road in Athens, Ohio 45701.
