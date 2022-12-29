Orient - Rev. Glen and Daisy Seymour were Don's parents. In 1953, he met Betty Mattox at church and they became good friends. They both went to a Christian High School, Mt. Carmel School near Jackson, Kentucky. Often visiting missionaries spoke and they were challenged by hearing about the great need for the Gospel to be preached in other lands. After graduation God led them to Kentucky Mountain Bible Institute where they became engaged and were married on October 7, 1957.In 1980, Don was elected by the General Council of the CCCU to serve as General Missionary Superintendent. This was a challenging and exciting ministry which required the enabling grace of God. After 12 years in that position, Don served as District Superintendent of the Northeast District of the church for 8 years. This was followed by pastoral ministries in Florida and Ohio. Don is survived by his wife Betty of 65 years; sister Bonnie Stricklin; sister-in-law Janice Seymour; daughters Martha (Paul) Adams; Deborah (J. Thomas) MacKay; sons D. Mark (Kathy) Seymour; David (Lora) Seymour; grandchildren Stephanie Oliver; Mary Ann (Alex) Thomas; Caitlyn MacKay; Hannah (Durell) Comedy; Lydia (Jeremy) Massop-Broomfield; Jarrod (Brittany) Barnes; Benjamin (Liv) Seymour; Leah Seymour; Jonah Seymour; Joel Seymour; Nathan Seymour; Ashlee Adams and Daniel Seymour. He also leaves six great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews, cousins, and numerous friends in several parts of the world. Rev. Donald Seymour could say with the Apostle Paul, "I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith. Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness which the Lord, the righteous judge, will give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also who love His appearing." 2 Timothy 4:7-8. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Circleville First Church C.C.U. Visitation will be at the church on Thursday from 11-1 p.m. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Rev. Don Seymour
