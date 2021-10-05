Circleville - Reverend Keith A. Davis, 66, of Circleville, passed away Sept. 23, surrounded by family.
He was born on Nov. 29, 1954 to Myron and Laura Davis, as the eighth out of nine children.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Charles Hurst, James Davis, Mark Davis, Phil Davis and Alonzo Davis.
He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Vicki Davis; three children, Shawnae Davis, Keith (Elizabeth) Davis and Gerald (Kaitlyn) Davis; along with his five grandchildren, Kolton, Delia, Ella, Paisley and Asher; sisters, Lenora (John) Maloney, Faith (Albert) Waterman; and brother, Paul (Kandy) Davis.
Per his wishes, he will be cremated and a celebration of life will be held at the Davis home during Pumpkin Show week.
Stop by, bring photos and share memories any afternoon prior to the evening parades.
Rev. Keith Davis