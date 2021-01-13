Rev. Richard Dale Adams Sr., 70, of South Bloomfield, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.
He was born on Dec. 1, 1950 to the late George and Ruby Lea (Gault) Adams in Webster County, Kentucky.
Richard was a U.S. Navy Veteran and worked as a coal miner for Costain Coal Company for 27 years. Richard was also a preacher, a farmer and enjoyed coaching baseball and basketball. Richard was a die-hard UK Wildcat Fan.
Richard is survived by wife of 48 years, Deborah; sons, Richard Dale Jr. (Carolyn), Christopher George (Molly) and Donald Ray (Misty); daughter, April Lynn; grandchildren, Craig, Kyle Lee (Jamie), Zach (Emily), Cody Austin, Kayla, Rosie, Trey, Christopher, Ocean, Braedyn and Rylee; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Maddison and Aurora.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to time of funeral service at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 14 at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street, Ashville 43103.
Interment will follow at Harrison Township Cemetery in South Bloomfield.
Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are encouraged.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to woundedwarriorproject.org.
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com.