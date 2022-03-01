Circleville - Rev. William Bray, 83, of Circleville, passed away on Feb. 26, 2022.
He was born on March 20, 1938 in Monrovia, Indiana to Cleo and Grace (Stitt) Bray.
Rev. Bray was an Icha and Wesleyan Tabernacle Associate.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister and one brother.
Rev. Bray is survived by his wife, Barbara (Brickert) Bray; four daughters, Vickie (Pete) Steininger, Connie (Chris) Hunt, Tammy (Butch) Lama, Pam Chadwick; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 3 p.m.at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with Phil Demint officiating.
Burial will follow in Hitler Ludwig Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 2-3 p.m.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Rev. William Bray