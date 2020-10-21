Reverend William Morris Campbell, former Senior Pastor at the Circleville Presbyterian Church, died October 2, 2020, in Middlebury, Vermont, at age 80.
Bill was born April 10, 1940, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, son of the late Rev. Donald Fisher Campbell and Charlotte Morris Campbell, and grew up in Connecticut and Massachusetts. He received the Circleville Rotary Club Award for Exceptional Community Service, founded a local Soup Kitchen, volunteered for the Radio Reading Services for the Blind, was a Pumpkin Show Parade Announcer, and served on several local committees as well as national committees for the Presbyterian Church.
A small Memorial Service will be held Nov. 6, 2020, at the Congregational Church, Middlebury, VT, and a Celebration of Life in Circleville in 2021. Bill is survived by his wife, Carol Campbell; children Catherine Wright (Aaron), Elizabeth Campbell (Stephen Young), and Donald Campbell (Melissa); brother David Campbell (Cuc); and grandchildren Anna and Charlotte Wright, Charles Young, and William Campbell. He was predeceased by his parents and brother Bruce.
For full obituary, go to http://gregorycremation.com/blog/2020/10/13/rev-william-morris-campbell.