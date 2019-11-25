Reverend David L. Titler, 80, of Chillicothe passed from this life to his eternal home with Jesus on Nov. 22, 2019.
He was born in Ross County on July 4, 1939 to Ralph D. and Eula Jean Sheets Titler.
On June 2, 1963, David married his sweetheart of 56 years, Connie Jo Shewalter, who survives. To their union, God blessed them with two sons, David Anthony (Tony) Titler of San Francisco, California and Christopher Jay Titler and wife Amy of Orient, Ohio.
His pride and joy were his four grandchildren, Sienna Rose Kendall (Devin), Caleb Christopher Titler, Joshua Jay Titler, and Matthew David Titler, and great-granddaughter, Autumn Kendall.
Also surviving are his brother, Rodney Titler (Barbara) and sister, Tona (Gary) Howard of Chillicothe, as well as several nieces and nephews and cousins.
He is predeceased by one nephew, Douglas Titler.
After giving his life to Christ, God called David into the ministry. His first pastorate was the former Fairview United Methodist (U.M.) and Pleasant Valley U.M. Church in Vinton County. From 1980 to 1994, he pastored the Pleasant Valley U.M. Church (Ross County) and the Hallsville U.M. Church in Hallsville, Ohio. He was committed to and instrumental in the planning and development of the new Hallsville Community U.M. Church, state Route 180, where he proudly served until retiring from the ministry in 2014.
David was a 31-year employee of E.I. Dupont of Circleville, retiring from there in 1997. David was a proud graduate and Class President for the Unioto High School class of 1957. David enjoyed his time as a member of the ACTS Believe Church of Pleasant Valley, as well as the Appalachian Christian Hill-Billy Band. A United States Navy Veteran from 1957 to 1960, David was known for his love for his wife and family, the U.S.A. and nice fast cars. His number one love was for his savior, Jesus Christ.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 in the Hallsville Community United Methodist Church with Pastor B. Jay Dailey officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Frankfort, Ohio.
Friends may call at the Hallsville Community United Methodist Church from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ware Funeral Home.
Reverend David Titler’s family wishes to express their gratitude towards the National Council of Churches for their hospice care.
In lieu of flowers, you may express condolences by donating to the American Parkinson Disease Association, the Parkinson Research Foundation or the Alzheimer’s Association.
You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com