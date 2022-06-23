Reverend William Robbins

Stoutsville - Reverend William Wayne Robbins passed away Friday night, June 17th, 2022 at 8:43pm at Ohio Health Berger Hospital in Circleville, Ohio. He was born on August 10th, 1941 in Totz, Kentucky to William Howard Robbins and Berdette Hale Robbins who preceded him in death. Survived by siblings Shirley Ann Robbins née Rapier, James Arthur (Nancy) Robbins, David Lee (Linda) Robbins, Sheila Ruth Robbins Rosemier, Lonnie Dale (Betsy) Robbins, Karen Sue (Mike) Richardson. Children Sandra Kay Rhodes and Anthony Wayne (Laken) Robbins.
Grandchildren Christina Marie (Christopher) Mannering, Rebecca Sieglinde Combs and Robert Elden Rhodes III. Great Grandchildren Breanna Rhodes, Hunter Combs, Brayden Combs, Kylee Mannering, Cameron Harris, Anna Marie Rhodes, Abigail Combs, Carson Rhodes, Dylan Harris and Gavin Mannering. Very special Friend Leonard Holbert.
Many nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family and friends.
In addition to his beloved parents, he was preceded in death by siblings Charles Edwin Robbins, Jack Harold Robbins, Reuben Howard Robbins.
We would like to say a big Thank You to Pickaway Manor for the care that they've provided him in his final years. Cremation services have taken place.
A memorial Service will be held Saturday July 16th, 2022 at 2pm at Timberlake Church of God 3515 Sturbridge Dr. Hope Mills, North Carolina 28348.