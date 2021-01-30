Williamsport - Rex Allen Emrick, 69, of Williamsport, passed away on Jan. 26, 2021.
He was born on March 5, 1951 in Columbus to Wendell and Katherine (Schuler) Emrick.
Rex worked for the Pickaway County Sheriff Department, was a member of Pickaway Lodge #23 F & AM, Provost Unit of Aladdin Shrine, Pickaway Shrine, Scottish Rite and Sons of American Revolution.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Wendell "Sonny" Emrick.
Rex is survived by his wife, Becky (Dountz) Emrick; son, Ryan (Jamie) Emrick; daughter, Ranelle (Scott) Garrett; grandchildren, Taylor, Cahli, Kinleigh and Pacey; sister, Suzanne (Denny) DeGroot; brother, Phil (Becky Rheinscheld) Emrick; mother-in-law, Martha Dountz; sisters-in-law, Teresa Demjen, Sue (Mike) Dowland, Mary (Gary) Bryant, Diane (Mike) Sines and Jerri Emrick; brother-in-law, Don (Patricia) Dountz; and by several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 at 11 a.m. at First Church of Christ in Christian Union, 436 East Ohio Street, Circleville, Ohio 43113 with burial to follow in Forest Cemetery.
Friends may call at the church on Tuesday from 3-7 p.m.
COVID-19 restrictions will apply.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Rex Emrick