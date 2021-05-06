Rhonda Atkins

Rockbridge - Rhonda D. Atkins, 55, of Rockbridge, Ohio, passed away on Monday, May 3, 2021 at Mount Carmel East Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.
Rhonda was born on Dec. 14, 1965 to the late Roger D. Runkle and Patricia Gray Marrazzi in Columbus, Ohio.
Rhonda was a 1984 graduate of Grandview Heights High School and worked for Fifth Third Bank as a senior accountant and enjoyed vacation times on South Carolina beaches.
She was a member of the Shepherd of the Hills Church in Rockbridge and enjoyed making arts and crafts and entering entries, along with her photography in the Hocking County Fair where she won many ribbons throughout the years.
Rhonda is survived by husband of 30 years, Dexter E. Atkins; stepchildren, Terry, Joshua and Nathaniel; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild; sisters, Jean (Randy) Pryor and Michelle (Dwayne) Hackney; half sister, Suzi (Shawn) Lyman; stepsister, Andrea Elizondo; stepmom, Antonia "Toni" Runkle; numerous nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews, all of them loved Aunt Roo; many friends.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, May 6 with funeral service at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 7 at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street, Ashville 43103 with Rev. Wayne Gray officiating.
Interment will follow at Reber Hill Cemetery, Ashville.
Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are encouraged.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Zangmeister Cancer Center, 3100 Plaza Properties Boulevard, Columbus, Ohio 43219.
