Rhonda Hardman

Stoutsville - Rhonda M. Hardman, 30, of Stoutsville, died unexpectedly on March 9, 2022.
She was born in Columbus on July 25, 1991 to Judy (Brunstetter) Russell.
She was preceded in death by her mother.
She leaves behind her loving husband, Michael "Heath" Hardman; daughters, Amaiyah Franks, of Columbus, Ariel Hardman; and a son, Michael "Heathy" Hardman, both of Laurelville; sister, Chrissy Riley, Joanna Renda; and a brother, Richard Russell, all of Columbus; mother-in-law, Alisa Reed, of Laurelville; and many nieces and nephews.
She will be honored at a Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, March 26, 2022 from 4-6 p.m. at the Laurelville Church of God.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
