Circleville - Rhonda M. (Miller) Kellough , age 66, passed from this life on November 17, 2022. Rhonda was born April 22, 1956 in Circleville, Ohio to Richard and Martha (Peters) Miller. She was a 1974 graduate of Circleville High School and retired from USDA Rural Housing and Urban Development. She is survived by her husband, Joe; sons Matthew and Travis (Kelsey); grandchildren Brilley, Keili Jo, Gracie, Hezekiah, Rawlins Marie and special grandson Xavier Kellough; brother Duane Miller; nephew Zachary (Brandi) Miller and sister Tonja Miller. In addition to her parents, Rhonda was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Frank and Mabel (Diltz) Peters, Aunt Janet Duvall, Uncle Pete (Bud) Peters, Uncle Bob Miller and Uncle Ralph Miller. Rhonda loved all things Pumpkin Show, NASCAR, dirt track racing, Tim McGraw and watching football. She spent many years with the Circleville PeeWee Football league as a cheerleader advisor. Even through struggles, heartbreaks and heartache her focus remained with her husband and sons. The family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to Renee Ingram (Xavier's mother), Shelly Sargent and Heritage Nazarene for all the cards and visits, her co-workers for all the cards of well wishes, Promedica Hospice and the staff at Brown Memorial Home. It was Rhonda's wish to be cremated and to have her ashes placed with her maternal grandparents in Jackson Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted with Wellman Funeral Homes.