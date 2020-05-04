Richard A. Ross

Richard A. “Rick” Ross, 68, Chillicothe, died unexpectedly at his home at 1:21 a.m., May 3, 2020.
He was born June 15, 1951 to the late George and Helen Newport Ross. On May 1, 1987, he married Carla J. Davis Ross who survives.
Also surviving are his children, Tim (Kaci) Ross, Kari Ross Temple, Jaymie (Brad) Wood, and Kristen (Corey) Gillen; his grandchildren, with whom he enjoyed spending time and attending their school and sports activities, Carly Wood, Brady Wood, Noah Cruse, Oliver Ross and Junebug Ross; a brother, Larry Ross; and a sister, Brenda Parker.
Rick was a dedicated teacher and coach for 35 years. He taught and coached in the Adena and Circleville School Districts. He had a tremendous love of history and took great pride in his landscaping. He made an art of finding and placing the perfect trees, plants and rocks around their home. He was a Chevy enthusiast and a loyal fan of the Tennessee Volunteers and Cincinnati Reds. Rick never hesitated to lend a hand to help anyone in need.
Following cremation, a private service will be held for the family.
