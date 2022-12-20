Kingston, OH - Richard A. Wardell, 83, of Kingston, died at 1:45 p.m. December 15, 2022 at Adena Regional Medical Center following an extended illness. He was born September 9, 1939, in Circleville, OH to the late John J. and Amelia G. (Ater) Wardell. Surviving are: his daughter, Jo Ellen Morgan, of Piketon; his grandchildren: Aaron (Andrea) Morgan, Amanda (Toby) Salyer, Jamie (Brandy) Hafner, Amber Hafner, Michah Morgan, & Jonathan Morgan; great-grandchildren: Steven Salyer, Oscar Morgan, Vivian Morgan, Connor Salyer, Gavin Carroll and Gunner Carroll; his girlfriend of 36 years, Connie Hampshire, of Kingston; his brother John E. Wardell, of Clarksburg; and sister Virginia M. Gifford, of Circleville, OH. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his daughters Robin L. Hafner and Rhonda J. Wardell; and his son Richard A. "Richie" Wardell, Jr.
Dick retired from the Kenworth Truck Co. He was a member of Scioto Lodge #6 F&AM and the York Rite Bodies. He was a talented woodworker and enjoyed classic cars, going to car shows and showing off his 1955 Chevy Bel Air Coupe and his 1994 Chevy Impala SS. Dick enjoyed traveling with Connie, especially when they visited Alaska and the National Parks out west.
His funeral service will be held at 12:30 Friday, Dec. 23, at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. Graveside services will follow at 2pm in Spring Lawn Cemetery, Williamsport, OH. The family will receive friends Friday from 10:30 until 12:30 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the American Cancer Society. His online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Richard A. Wardell
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.