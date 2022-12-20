Richard A. Wardell

Kingston, OH - Richard A. Wardell, 83, of Kingston, died at 1:45 p.m. December 15, 2022 at Adena Regional Medical Center following an extended illness. He was born September 9, 1939, in Circleville, OH to the late John J. and Amelia G. (Ater) Wardell. Surviving are: his daughter, Jo Ellen Morgan, of Piketon; his grandchildren: Aaron (Andrea) Morgan, Amanda (Toby) Salyer, Jamie (Brandy) Hafner, Amber Hafner, Michah Morgan, & Jonathan Morgan; great-grandchildren: Steven Salyer, Oscar Morgan, Vivian Morgan, Connor Salyer, Gavin Carroll and Gunner Carroll; his girlfriend of 36 years, Connie Hampshire, of Kingston; his brother John E. Wardell, of Clarksburg; and sister Virginia M. Gifford, of Circleville, OH. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his daughters Robin L. Hafner and Rhonda J. Wardell; and his son Richard A. "Richie" Wardell, Jr.

