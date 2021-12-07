Circleville - Richard Brink, 73, of Circleville, passed away on Dec. 1, 2021.
He was born on Feb. 6, 1948 in Circleville to Merle and Gayle (Timmons) Brink.
He was preceded in death by his father, Merle Brink; mother, Gayle Merriman; brother, Steven Brink; and sister, Lynn Caudill.
Richard is survived by his wife, Connie (Coleman) Brink; children, Tamara Brink-Eslick, Brian (Jackie) Coleman, Lori (Brad) Black, Dawnell (Chad) Conley, Heather Carroll, Samantha Brink, Nicole (Mark) Frazier; 15 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and brother, David Brink.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home with burial to follow in Forest Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Richard Brink