Richard Coyan

Richard “Dick: Coyan, age 88, of Circleville, formerly of Jackson, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at The Caring Touch in Lockbourne, Ohio.
He was born March 23, 1931 to the late Homer Dale and Grace (Ramsey) Coyan.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Angeline (Naugle) Coyan; sister, Helen (Glen) Cherrington; an infant sister, Sharon Coyan; and son-in-law, Scott Curtis.
He is survived by his son, Richard Jr. (Linda) Coyan, of Circleville; daughter, Jackie Curtis, of Canal Winchester; grandchildren, Brian (Heather) Coyan, Jason (Brandy) Coyan, Tiffany (Destin) Winter, Matthew Curtis, and Danielle (Robert) Rippy; and 16 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews, numerous cousins, extended family, relatives and friends.
Dick graduated from Jackson High School and attended Rio Grande. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He was the accountant at Jackson Iron and Steel Company (JISCO) until their closing in 1969. He then joined Oak Hill Banks as the manager of the Jackson location and then serving as the bank auditor until retirement in 1996. He was a member of the First Baptist Church, of Jackson.
Friends may call Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 from 11-1 at the First Baptist Church of Jackson.
Funeral services will immediately follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Tim Keeton officiating.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dick’s memory to the First Baptist Church, 35 Broadway St., Jackson, Ohio 45640.
