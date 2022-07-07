Circleville - Richard "Dick" S. Cole passed away at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio on Monday, July 4, 2022. He was born on November 21, 1937 in Chillicothe, Ohio. Dick joined the U.S. Air Force as a young man and became a radar operator, serving in Iceland, Spain and Germany before completing his service as a recruiter. He retired from the U.S. Air Force after 20 years. In retirement, Dick was a founding member of the William Barthelmas Amvets 2256 in Circleville, Ohio, serving as Commander for many years, and led efforts to establish Barthelmas Park. When not helping his local post, Dick was actively involved in the Chillicothe V.A. and numerous other charities in Circleville and throughout Pickaway County. He was a member of the American Legion and V.F.W. Dick never knew a stranger and fostered relationships with everyone he met. He was a devoted father and grandfather and an avid animal lover who found homes and medical care for rescues. If he could help someone, he would not hesitate, and he will be forever missed and remembered. Dick is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Esther Cole, brother Donald Cole, four children: Richard Cole (Mary), Rory Cole, Laurel Cole Ashby (Patrick), and Leslie Cole, seven grandchildren: Christopher Cole, Jennifer Bernhart, Heather Cole, Ashley Jones, Cassie Diltz, Summer Diltz and Danyell Burrell, many great grandchildren and beloved caregiver Katie Stewart. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Katherine (Scott) Cole, his brother Robert Cole, his sister Carolyn Wickline and his son Ryan Cole. There will be a memorial service on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at the Amvets 2256 in Circleville, Ohio at 1:00 p.m. The family requests anyone attending to please bring a covered dish. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Amvets Honor Guard. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Richard "Dick" Cole
