Circleville - Richard Diehl, 65, of Circleville, passed away on April 21, 2021.
He was born on March 26, 1956 in Toledo to Alvin and Ruth (Leffler) Diehl.
He was manager of Zanzi Pizza. Richard had a strong work ethic, was an avid fisherman, loved to spend time with family and cheered on the Green Bay Packers.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sons,, Brian and Richie Diehl; love of his life, Becky Diehl; and his sister, Rosemary Diehl.
Richard is survived by his children, Lisa Diehl, Melissa (Jack) Holsinger, Dylan (Ashley) Diehl, Chance Diehl; and his fiancé, Jasmine Sparks; 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and by sister, Carolyn Sidebottom.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 26, 2021 at 7 p.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with cremation to follow.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 4-7 p.m.
COVID-19 restrictions will apply.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Richard Diehl