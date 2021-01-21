Circleville - Richard B. Dolby, 66, of Circleville, left this life and was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on Jan. 16, 2021.
He was born on Jan. 29, 1954 in Baltimore, Ohio.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, Charlotte (Foster) and Charles Dolby.
He attended Devry Institute after graduating from Circleville in 1973. He was employed at Reynolds Metals for over 20 years.
He is survived by his loving wife of over 45 years, Trudy Dolby; children, Robert Dolby ( fiancé Teresa Leslie) and Tara ( Ben) Schlicter; and grandchildren, Allie, Liara, and Kyrielle; special friends, James and Sandy Steuber; and his beloved mother-in-law, Donna Smith.
Richard was a deeply committed Christian loved by friends and family. He attended several local churches over years, including New Life Church and Circle of Light. He spent much of his free time with his children or grandchildren, or heading up church outreaches to the community. He loved cinnamon candy and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.
Services will be held at Wellmans funeral in Circleville on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.
Showing time from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. with funeral immediately following.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Constance Care for their many years of service for Richard.
COVID-19 restrictions will apply.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Richard Dolby