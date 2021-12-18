Commercial Point - Richard E. Ballard, 88, of Commercial Point, Ohio, passed away at home on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
He was born on Nov. 13, 1933 to E.E. (Pete) and Wanda Ballard.
He was a lifelong farmer in Scioto Township.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ramona (2016); son, Tommy Ballard; sister, Carmen (Bruce) Dountz; and niece, Ginger Ballard.
Richard is survived sons, David (Joni), Jack (Carla) and Dennis Ballard; brother, Jerry (Mary) Ballard; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; family friend, Jerry Timmons.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 20 at Beckett Cemetery, Borror Road, Commercial Point, Ohio with Pastor Brian Dunham officiating.
The family would like to thank ProMedica Hospice and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: ProMedica Hospice, 116 Morris Road Suite B, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
Arrangements and care of family entrusted to Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, Ashville.
Richard E. Ballard