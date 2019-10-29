Richard “Rick” Eugene Olney Jr., 66, of Circleville, passed away on Oct. 24, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on March 3, 1953 in Circleville to the late Richard E. Olney Sr., and Delores Dearth.
Throughout life, Rick was an avid hunter, fisherman, and all-around lover of the wilderness and outdoors. He had a passion for ATV’s and motorcycles.
He had an infectious laugh, a contagious smile, and a great sense of humor. He was well known for his beautiful snow-white hair and often received compliments. He also had a passion for cooking and attended Hocking College for a culinary degree.
In addition to his parents, Rick is also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Melinda Smith; and sister, Paige L. Palmer.
He is survived by his loving daughters, Stacy (Joseph) Mullins and Casey (Miranda) DeMint; grandchildren, Cody Brent, Mallory Royster, Tyler Mullins, and Ryley (Sarah) Mullins; great-grandson, Ryan Brent; nephew, Eric (Keely) Roeder; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, Nov. 3 at VFW in Circleville, 1096 Tarlton Road, from 2 to 4 p.m.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in Rick’s name to The James Cancer Center, 460 West 10th Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43210.
The family would like to thank The James Cancer Center and their staff who took care of him during his stay, and also Heartland Hospice and their nursing staff for their great care.