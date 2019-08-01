On Wednesday, July 31, Richard Eugene Brown passed away.
He was born in Circleville December 12, 1935 to Leslie and Mary Starkey Brown and grew up in the south end of Circleville. He entered The Army in 1955 where he served until 1957.
He was a loving husband to two great women, Anna Virginia “Ginny” Callihan Brown and Otha Marie “Bette” Archer Brown. Each preceded him in death.
He was a great father and worked very hard as a tire man, owning his own business in Lancaster and became well known as “Dick” or “Brownie” by many stranded truckers and farmers who needed tire service on the road.
He was the father of four sons, Rick (Amy), Monty (Vanessa), Bruce (Sherry), and Eric (Jonda). We are left with tearful eyes and a heavy heart, but rich with memories beyond anyone’s dreams.
There are many memories of fishing with dad on The Big Darby, camping all across the USA every summer with his boys, living the good life on the farm, waiting for him to come home every night was the highlight of the day (or not, if they were bad). As a grandfather, he batted 100% on the great trip out West for two weeks camping all the way, with seven of nine grandchildren in a passenger van loaded with snacks and goodies; one son and his wife in a cargo vehicle with all the camping gear. A walkie talkie in each van, him driving, Ginny cheering on the kids, when the road got steep and he slowed the van down, “Come on papaw you can do it. Put a little power to it” cheered along the highway.
Every baby was his favorite and he loved to make them smile. Our family is very proud of who we are. Raised by great parents and taught right from wrong. Never a shortage of love and understanding in good times and bad. His journey on earth is over. The next world and all those that loved him, as we do, eagerly are waiting to be reunited. Love and miss you already Dad. His 14 great-grandchildren will miss out on all those memories, but he’ll be looking down to make sure they make their own.
Visitation will be held at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger located at 151 E. Main St., Circleville, on Monday August 5 from 4 to 8 p.m. Richard’s funeral service will be held on Tuesday August 6 at 10:30 a.m., with Rev. Ron Reese officiating at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Maple Hill Cemetery.
