Richard Hill

Waverly - Richard E. (Dickie) Hill, age 64, passed away suddenly on Feb. 9, 2021.
Born Dec. 12, 1956 to parents Richard R. and Patricia G. Hill, who preceded him in death.
He leaves behind his wife and soulmate, LaDonna, who he married June 17, 2000; son, Josh; and father-in-law, Don Barker. Also preceded in death by brother, Kelly Hill; and mother-in-law, Linda Barker.
Survived by sisters, Sandra (Ron) Alten, Kathy (Jeff) Bradshaw; brother, Bradford (Mari) Hill; nephews, Travis Hill, Dylan Bradshaw, Dane Bradshaw, Jeremy Wilson; niece, Kelsey (Beau) Adams; great-niece and nephew, Reagan Adams and Hunter Wilson; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Following graduation in 1975 from Teays Valley High School, he was employed with Reynolds Aluminum in Ashville for 25+ years where he enjoyed participating in the basketball and golf leagues, excelling in numerous championships.
Following his retirement in 2007, he began a second career with his current employer Leading Respiratory Services in Waverly, Ohio. He had great respect for his coworkers who also thought very highly of him. His presence and involvement will be deeply missed.
He loved the outdoors, especially mushroom hunting, fishing at Lake Erie and Canada, beach vacations and golfing with friends. He enjoyed motorcycle riding, looked forward to the Pumpkin Show, was a great cook and an expert around the house.
He recently shared hilarious stories with his sisters of a Las Vegas vacation adventure taken long ago with brother, Kelly. We laughed 'til our sides hurt. Another one-time adventure was sky diving with a friend. They lived. He walked away and said, "Nope, never again."
He was an Ohio State Buckeye fan and appreciated sports of all kinds. He especially enjoyed attending and supporting his son's events throughout his childhood. He loved dinner and a movie with his wife and was looking forward to getting back to this simple normalcy of life. He was a wonderful husband and provider, a beautiful person inside and out, generous with friends and family and was adored by his faithful four-legged companions, Jazzy and MJ.
Richard "Dickie"to his family and friends, "Rich" to his wife, LaDonna, will be missed immensely by all of us.
Arrangements by Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home, 151 East Main Street, Circleville, Ohio.
Calling hours Wednesday, Feb. 24, from 4-6 p.m.
Memorial service immediately following at 6 p.m. with close friend and minister, Terry Southers, officiating.
COVID-19 guidelines observed as appropriate. Richard Hill