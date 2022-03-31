Circleville - Ronald L. Kiger, 65, of Circleville, passed away on March 29, 2022 at his residence.
He was born on Nov. 6, 1956 in Circleville, the son of Albert and Dorothy (Vanfossen) Kiger.
He was a U.S. Army veteran and member of AMVETS Post 2256.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Terri Kiger; and brother, David.
He is survived by his daughter, Heather Kiger; brothers, Robert Kiger, Mark (Tracy) Kiger; Terry (Margi) Kiger and Jerry (Robin) Kiger; sisters, Nancy Sider and Dianna (Wayne) Southers.
Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Friday, April 1, 2022 at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.
Burial will be in Forest Cemetery.
The family would like to thank his sister, Nancy for her excellent care.
Online condolences may be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Richard Kiger