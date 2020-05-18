Richard Lee Marioth, age 65, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 after a lengthy illness with Huntington's.
Retired from Columbus Distributing. Member of the American Legion Post 144.
Preceded in death by parents, Richard and Mona Marioth; brother, Ricky; in-laws, Art and Maxine Hacker; brother-in-laws, Jerry and Joann Hacker and Donald McClung.
Survived by wife of 40 years, Judy; sons, Rich (Carrie) and Robie (Michelle) Marioth; daughter, Christina (Matt) DeVine; grandchildren, Maddison, Corey, Chase and James Marioth, and Natalie and Grace DeVine; brothers, Bob (Becky), Ronald and Tony Marioth; sisters, Connie (Wade) Newsome and Vickie McClung; several nieces, nephews and friends.
Graveside service will be Wednesday, May 20 at 1 p.m. at Obetz Cemetery.
Arrangements by O.R. Woodyard Company 1346 South High Street.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
