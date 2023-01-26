Richard "Rick" Sims

Circleville - It is with deep sorrow and much love that we announce the passing of Richard (Rick) Lee Sims, 72, lifetime resident of Circleville, Ohio. Rick was surrounded by his beloved wife and daughters as he went to be with the Lord on January 23, 2023. He fought Lewy Body dementia bravely and with much dignity for the past six years. Rick was born on September 8, 1950 to the late Nolan and Elizabeth (Fausnaugh) Sims Jr. He is survived by his high school sweetheart, Peggy (Mayo) Sims for 51 loving years. Together they have two daughters, Stephanie Sims-Huffman and Andrea (Marc) Sims-Cochrane, he also has two cherished granddaughters, Olivia and Elena. His pets, Abby and Joe, were an important part of his daily life. Over the years, Rick enjoyed spending time with his many friends.

